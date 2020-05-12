High chance for depression or storm near Bahamas this weekend

Models keep this disturbance east of Florida. No tropical threats are expected in Mississippi.

Wesley's Wednesday Morning Tropical Update
By Carrie Duncan and Wesley Williams | May 12, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:10 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Even though hurricane season doesn’t officially start until June 1, there is now a high chance for a depression or a storm to form near the Bahamas by this weekend.

“Thankfully this is not a threat to Mississippi,” said WLOX Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Tuesday. “A bubble of high pressure over the Deep South should protect us from any impact as the disturbance is eventually steered northeastward away from the U.S. mainland next week.”

Heavy rains of one to five inches are expected to impact the Bahamas and portions of southeast Florida over the next seven days.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

High chance for a depression or storm to form near the Bahamas by this weekend.
The set-up into the weekend keeps a bubble of high pressure across the Deep South which prevents the disturbance from entering the Gulf.
Heavy rainfall is expected over the Bahamas and the southeast Florida coast by early next week.
TROPICAL MODELS

Models show a broad area of unsettled weather (showers and thunderstorms) near Cuba and the Bahamas on Wednesday.
Models show a broad area of unsettled weather (showers and thunderstorms) near Cuba and the Bahamas on Thursday.
Models show a broad area of unsettled weather (showers and thunderstorms) slowly moving northward over the Bahamas on Friday.
Models show an area of low pressure developing near the Bahamas on Saturday. It is likely that this will become a depression or storm.
Models show the disturbance moving slowly moving northward on Sunday.
Models show the disturbance slowly moving northward on Monday
HURRICANE SEASON 2020 OUTLOOK:

Hurricane season predictions are calling for 16 named storms this year. That would be more than average, but fewer than last year.
Arthur is the first available name on the list of 2020 Atlantic storm names.
