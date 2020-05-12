Gulfport’s Gregg Magee commits to Coahoma Basketball

Gulfport head coach, Owen Miller, told WLOX that Magee was a “jack of all trades”, playing on both ends of the floor and usually tasked with guarding the other teams best player. Magee had other junior colleges vying for his services and even garnered a few division two offers, but he ultimately chose Coahoma because of the coaching staff’s persistence of him. Magee feels as though the Tigers style of play could benefit him in the long run.