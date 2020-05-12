Gulfport’s Gregg Magee commits to Coahoma Basketball

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Gulfport guard/forward, Gregg Magee, made his commitment to play college basketball at Coahoma Community College.
Gulfport head coach, Owen Miller, told WLOX that Magee was a “jack of all trades”, playing on both ends of the floor and usually tasked with guarding the other teams best player. Magee had other junior colleges vying for his services and even garnered a few division two offers, but he ultimately chose Coahoma because of the coaching staff’s persistence of him. Magee feels as though the Tigers style of play could benefit him in the long run.
“They like how I’m aggressive on defense and the way I shoot the ball. Catch and shoot, then I can make plays also," Magee told WLOX. "Going to a junior college was best for me because it’s another chance for me to evolve my game. Another chance for me to play at the division one level.”
Magee also accomplished another milestone in his young life Monday as he graduated from Gulfport High with honors.
