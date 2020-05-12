Breezy and sunny today. More humid by Wednesday.

The rest of Tuesday will be breezy with southeast winds at 10-20 MPH. We’ll warm up near 80 with plenty of sunshine. The humidity will increase by Wednesday morning, and we’ll only cool down into the low to mid 60s.
A little more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday, and it’s going to be more humid. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. There’s the chance for a stray shower or two.
The humidity will stick around by Thursday and Friday. We’ll have the chance for pop-up showers and storms each day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. This pattern will last into the weekend.
