20-year-old of Biloxi arrested and charged with sexual battery and four counts of child pornography

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year-old is behind bars after allegedly producing, receiving, possessing, and distributing child pornography, according to the Biloxi Police Department.
On Monday, Biloxi Police arrested William Eugene Bridenbaker of Biloxi on the charges of sexual battery and four counts of child pornography.
Police say the arrest was made after they received a complaint that Bridenbaker was engaging in sexual conduct with a minor. While looking into this report, they discovered that he also had a hand in creating child pornography.
He has since been taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was incarcerated on a $300,000 bond.
The Biloxi Police Department noted that a juvenile was also charged with producing and distributing child pornography. Due to their young age, this minor shall not be identified. This case will be forwarded to the Harrison County Youth Court.
The investigation is ongoing.
