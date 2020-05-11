USM Alumni Association gifts membership to 2020 graduates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss Alumni Association announced all May 2020 graduates of The University of Southern Mississippi will receive a complimentary annual membership in the association.
On March 30, the university announced plans to postpone spring commencement ceremonies due to COVID-19.
Throughout the week, which would have originally been the students’ last week on campus, the association will highlight graduates across its social media platforms, host giveaways and provide additional gifts to graduates.
Graduates who have already purchased or been gifted a membership in the association will receive an additional one-year extension.
USM Alumni Association Executive Director Jerry DeFatta said this is a way of honoring those graduates in a meaningful way.
“The alumni association is a key way to stay involved with the university, from opportunities to mentor students at Southern Miss to really building your relationship with other Southern Miss alumni as you start your professional career,” DeFatta said. “They can download photos to share and have access to our virtual backgrounds and activate their one-year membership in the alumni association by visiting SouthernMissAlumni.com and click on the links there.”
The University of Southern Mississippi has tentatively rescheduled its spring commencement ceremonies for Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.
