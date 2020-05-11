Professional haircuts and perms resume as local salons reopen

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Barbershops and salons are back in business with all the social distancing and CDC guidelines in place. Many opened up right at or just after 8 a.m. Monday morning.
At Lavish Salon in Biloxi, customers must first get an appointment. When they arrive, they must adhere to the new guidelines.
“My first couple of clients were remembering hand sanitizer, temp check, health questionnaire, so it’s getting a little more normal, new normal, throughout the day,” said Leonie Simmons, Lavish salon owner.
"This morning I had to make sure I put all my signage up and had the sanitizing stations set up properly. I really think the protocol in place now, it's good."
She also said what's at the top of the good list, is the fact that she and other salons are back open.
“I never realized how emotional I was gonna get reopening,” Simmons added. “I had many phone calls and text messages during our downtime where people said they just need to talk, and that was so good and so good for me, too. So trust me, that’s where the emotions came from reopening today. Not just coming back, finally making some income—thank goodness. State the obvious, but to connect with my clients again.”
