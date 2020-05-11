Moss Point implements new guidelines for restaurants and barbershops

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Board of Aldermen made some changes to the city’s shelter-in-place order. Barbershops, salons and gyms are the latest businesses to be cleared for re-opening by Governor Tate Reeves.
In Moss Point, gyms and fitness centers will remain closed, while barbershops and salons can reopen and serve customers by appointment only.
As for restaurants they are allowed open at 25 percent maximum capacity if they are less than 1,000 square feet. Restaurants of 1,000 square feet can open dining areas at 50 percent maximum capacity.
One Stop Grill owners say they’re ready to businesses come back to life, but they plan to keep their dining room closed for a few more weeks.
“I really think the economy is going to bounce back, but I think it’s going to take time," said Renee Booker, co-owner of One Stop Grill. "So I’m going to be safe, and I want everyone to be safe and not be sorry later.”
Mayor Mario King said he is organizing a call to discuss the changes with business owners later this week.
