Ingalls Shipbuilding to host virtual hiring event on Wendesday

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are looking for a hands-on job in the shipbuilding industry, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula recently announced a virtual hiring event set to take place on Wednesday, May 13th.
The job opportunities included in this event are shipfitters, structural welders, pipe welders, and pipefitters.
Ingalls said prospective shipbuilders must register before the event, and a recruiter will contact them on Wednesday. To apply for a position, click here.
