Ingalls Shipbuilding to host virtual hiring event on Wendesday
(Source: Lance Davis)
By WLOX Staff | May 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 6:00 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - If you are looking for a hands-on job in the shipbuilding industry, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula recently announced a virtual hiring event set to take place on Wednesday, May 13th.

The job opportunities included in this event are shipfitters, structural welders, pipe welders, and pipefitters.

(Source: Ingalls Shipbuilding)

Ingalls said prospective shipbuilders must register before the event, and a recruiter will contact them on Wednesday. To apply for a position, click here.

