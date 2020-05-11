Harrison County to sell Biloxi Innovation Center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County is selling the building that houses the Innovation Center, a small business incubator in Biloxi.
The Board of Supervisors approved the sale of the building on Popps Ferry Road Monday.
The small business incubator has been in place since 1990 helping start-ups get off the ground.
The decision was made because costs to repair the aging building was excessive.
“It became evident that we were going to have to spend more money than it was worth to rehabilitate the building,” said Bill Lavers, executive director of the Harrison County Development Commission.
Lavers said he wanted to reassure small businesses that they will still be there to support them.
“We’ve supported small businesses and entrepreneurs for the history of this commission. So this is not leaving that mission at all, it is just transferring it from a building in a specific location to new ideas.”
The building has been bought by a regional medical company that will create at least 50 jobs and add $25,000 to the county tax roll.
They will have an annual payroll of $1.5 million and will pay $25,000 year in taxes.
“It was never meant to be a profit center,” Lavers said, “but it was also not meant to be a money pit. The more we evaluated the financial transactions and what we were investing for the return we were getting for the taxpayers, we decided as a group that it was better to divest ourselves of this building and invest that money in other areas of the community.”
Existing tenets will have a year to find a new location.
“We’re going to create other opportunities for the entrepreneurs that have been housed in that building," he said. “We’re working on a transition plan to help those tenets find another place.”
Lavers said the commission canceled the management contract they had with the Greater Biloxi Economic Development Foundation for managing and marketing the facility.
“We found that what was happening wasn’t very good management, so we canceled that contract,” he said.
They shrank the board of directors from 25 to 7, and put members of the HCDC on the board, so they could be more active in the management of the building.
The foundation name was changed to Harrison County Development Foundation to reflect a broader area of interest, Lavers said.
Tenets were notified of the sale Monday afternoon in an e-mail.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.