Hancock County School District announces graduation plans and possible prom event for students

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Schools across South Mississippi were forced to shift their normal way of conducting classes, and now graduation is set to take a different approach.
The Hancock County School District recently announced its plans for the Hancock High School (HHS) graduation ceremony and other end-of-the-year events, starting with cap and gown distribution, which will take place on Wednesday. They even noted that prom may be held on June 13th if CDC recommendations and other regulations give them the green light.
As for HHS graduation, the 2020 Senior Parade will be held on May 21st from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to honor all graduating seniors. Family, friends, and community members are all welcomed to attend.
Below is a detailed schedule of the events set to take place for Hancock High School students.
- Cap and gowns will be distributed and senior yearbooks will be delivered (if they were ordered).
- 2020 Senior Parade will take place between 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The community is invited to participate as well as family and friends.
- Senior Assembly will be held. More details are to come as there are different options for the way the assembly will take place.
- Options as stated by HHS in order of preference by the senior class:
- Have a traditional Senior Assembly with all juniors and seniors who can participate.
- Have a limited guest event for seniors only where the slide show is shown.
- Have a virtual event where all are invited to attend.
- Prom for juniors and seniors will occur in the Hancock High School commons “only if the CDC recommendations and other regulations will allow a group this size to gather.”
- Scholars Night will be held. More details are to come as there are different options for the way this event to take place.
- Options as stated by HHS in order of preference by the senior class:
- Have a traditional awards/scholars night.
- Have a non-traditional drive-in ceremony where social distancing is maintained.
- Have a virtual event where all are invited to attend.
- The commencement ceremony will be held. As with other events, this event will only occur if regulations allow.
- Options as stated by HHS in order of preference by the senior class:
- Have a traditional commencement like we normally have. (Allow those who need to have their ceremony early to do so by appointment.)
- Traditional Ceremony on the football field with limited guests of four per graduate. Maintain social distancing for seniors, guests, and staff which may include designated seating. Streamed, if possible.
Details to note from the Hancock County School District:
These events will occur in the manner described only if regulations allow. Also, each option for senior activities is listed in order of preference as determined by the senior survey results. The district reserves the right to make any and all changes including canceling indefinitely, all events, to maintain student, staff, and public safety.
