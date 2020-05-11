Gautier High School films virtual graduation for 2020 graduates

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Families cheered extra loud for their graduating loved ones to fill the void of an empty auditorium inside of the Pascagoula Performance Arts Center.
“It was a different experience— like kind of awkward," said graduating senior Joshua Curie. "But I’m grateful that we got the chance to actually do something.”
Only four people were allowed inside with the graduate but for graduating senior, Jade Crossley, that was more than enough.
“At first I was nervous a little bit, but when I got on the stage and I saw my parents and I got my diploma, I was so excited," said Crossley. "Too bad I couldn’t shake their hands, but it was great. I really loved it.”
Gautier High School Principal, Roy Tolbert, says the school filmed the ceremony to forever capture this moment for each graduate.
“We’ll be making disks, and this is the year 2020— completely different graduation," said Tolbert. “But one that we hope that they will always look back and enjoy the experience.”
Students will be able to watch the broadcast of the ceremony on the original graduation date of May 22nd, but receiving their own copy of the moment they were handed their diploma, truly made this a unique experience.
“It’s something that I’ll remember because it’s different. It was a unique way of doing it," said graduating senior Nick Armstrong. "It’s a great memory, and it’s going to be a story I tell to my kids in the future.”
The filming of the virtual graduation ceremony for Gautier High School Seniors will finish up on Tuesday.
