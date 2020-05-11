City of Oxford set to begin reopening May 11

Oxford, MS
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 11, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 1:00 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Mayor of Oxford, Mississippi has announced plans to begin reopening the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill posted to Facebook, “Our community has successfully flattened the curve allowing us to have plenty of availability at our hospital over the past six weeks. The battle is far from over.”

Tannehill added that waiting to allow businesses to reopen until there is no risk is not realistic for Oxford.

Her Facebook post said the Board of Aldermen met May 9 and voted to allow the following businesses to begin reopening May 11.

  • Indoor and outdoor dining rooms of restaurants
  • Close contact services including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo shops and massage therapy salons
  • Exercise and training facilities
  • Neighborhood and community pools and private club pools (The City pool remains closed.)
  • All parks are open except for playgrounds, pavilions and restrooms.

Businesses must follow the restrictions of the Governor’s Executive Orders 1477, 1478 and 1480, as well as the Serving Oxford Safely Plan Phase I.

Update on Saturday, May 9th...

Tannehill added the requirement to wear face coverings in all businesses remains in place.

She hopes slowly relaxing restrictions and requiring face coverings will get Oxford back to a sense of normalcy.

