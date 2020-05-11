City of Oxford set to begin reopening May 11

Update on Saturday, May 9th... Our community has successfully flattened the curve allowing us to have plenty of availability at our hospital over the past six weeks. The battle is far from over. We realize that waiting to allow businesses to reopen until there is no risk is not realistic. It is our hope that by slowly relaxing restrictions and requiring face coverings that Oxford can slowly get back to a sense of normalcy and our businesses across the community will thrive. Our success will continue to depend on our citizens being diligent and following the requirements. The Board of Aldermen met this morning and voted to allow the following businesses to open on Monday, May 11th following the restrictions of the Governor's Executive Orders 1477, 1478 and 1480, as well as the Serving Oxford Safely Plan Phase I: ✅ Indoor and outdoor dining rooms of restaurants ✅ Close contact services including hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo shops and massage therapy salons ✅ Exercise and training facilities ✅ Neighborhood and community pools and private club pools (The City pool remains closed.) ✅ All parks are open except for playgrounds, pavilions and restrooms. The requirement to wear face coverings in all businesses remains in place. We are stronger together.