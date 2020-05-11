Biloxi artist selected as winner for soda bottle label contest

That call to arms was central to the meaning behind the contest created by the soda company— located where the COVID crisis took off in the US. “We were trying to think of where we, how we could have an impact on COVID that was telling to our brand. So, as we thought about it, we realized that the artist community was an impacted community from COVID, that was sort of underappreciated or not very well recognized," said Jones Soda Bottling Company VP of Marketing, Maisie Antoniello.