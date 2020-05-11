Biloxi artist selected as winner for soda bottle label contest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In early April, Jones Soda Bottling Company saw a need to raise money in support of artists. So, the company launched a contest to have someone create new bottle labels for two of its sodas. The nationwide search was narrowed down to two winners. Ryan Reinike, owner of Magnetic Arrow, a web design company in Biloxi, was chosen as one of the lucky two.
Reinike knows his way around graphic and web design. So, when he learned of the contest to design a Jones Soda bottle label, he got to work. “I wanted something iconic, and branding and graphic design seemed to speak better to that iconic call to arms, rather than like a photograph that I could’ve taken,” said Reinike.
That call to arms was central to the meaning behind the contest created by the soda company— located where the COVID crisis took off in the US. “We were trying to think of where we, how we could have an impact on COVID that was telling to our brand. So, as we thought about it, we realized that the artist community was an impacted community from COVID, that was sort of underappreciated or not very well recognized," said Jones Soda Bottling Company VP of Marketing, Maisie Antoniello.
Jones Soda bottles have been known for having labels designed by consumers and bottle caps with words of wisdom. So the contest, of and for artists, was a perfect fit. “So, we were like why don’t we just do an artist contest, and promote and raise funds for an artist community," said Antoniello.
An artist himself, Reinike felt it was best to stand out with an image that says we will persevere. “I wanted something really bold and high-contrast that kind of eluded to early 20th century iconic art. A patriotic call to arms. A revolutionary spirit to fight whatever the oppression might be, in this case, we happen to be in a pandemic," Reinike said. A call to arms that will now live on soda bottles from sea to shining sea.
While Jones Sodas can’t be found in supermarkets in South Mississippi, they can be ordered by clicking here.
