Beautiful Monday! Becoming more humid late this week.

The rest of Monday will be sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with low humidity. We’ll cool down into the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning. The sky will stay mostly clear.
Winds will pick up from the east and southeast on Tuesday at 10-20 MPH. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 along the coast. Inland areas will be a little warmer.
The humidity will increase Wednesday through Friday. Highs through the rest of the week will be in the low to mid 80s. While a stray shower or two is possible on Wednesday, we’ll have a higher chance for pop-up showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.
