Salons prepare to re-open with additional sanitizing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Salons are getting in one last cleaning before doors open. Polished Salon and Spa is taking cleanliness seriously, and owner Rachel Hollingsworth is even bringing in some professional help.
“They use a special solution that kills every type of virus, even COVID-19, and it lasts for more than just a day. It lasts for at least seven days," Hollingsworth said. "We’re also going to have them come in weekly and use the same type of solution to protect our stylists and our clients.”
Jani King cleaning company will be sanitizing the entire salon on a weekly basis. Jani King franchise owner Micah Shepherd said he will use a fogger disinfectant.
“It’s just like a big huge mist basically. It lays down very clean. It doesn’t leave any residue," Shepherd said. "When you go to a countertop or something like that, you don’t see spots leftover on the countertop. It’s so fine that when it dries it’s just gone.”
Hollingsworth is excited to see everyone again and said she is arranging hairstylists so that social distancing can be obeyed inside the salon. Hollingsworth hopes these additional steps will help keep her clients and employees safe.
“The word got out after the governor said that we were going to get to open. Our clients started messaging us instantly saying, ‘hey when can I get in? When’s my appointment?’" Hollingsworth said. "We have had to change our schedules around a little bit so that we can keep with the six feet apart rule, but I think we’re very excited and it’s going to go well.”
Polished Salon and Spa will see clients by appointment only starting May 11.
