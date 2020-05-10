Moms enjoy dine-in restaurant service for Mother’s Day brunch

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Families were thrilled to have restaurant dining areas opened just in time for Mother’s Day.
After weeks of quarantine, many moms describe this Mother’s Day to be a special one.
“It’s just really nice to get out, to be in public and see people. We have a reason to get dressed up and out of yoga pants like I have been in the last two months,” said Jessica Mcdade.
The Chimney’s owner Sophie Nord planned to only serve curbside. On Monday, she learned inside and outside dining would be allowed, and she wanted to make sure she welcomed her customers back in a safe manner.
“So normally we sit about 80 inside and about 30 on the porch. So what we did was move it around. All the tables are at least six feet apart, sometimes more. So right now we have about 30 inside, not quite 30 on the porch and we moved several to the lawn,” Nord said.
Smiles and laughter filled the atmosphere and families highlighted the lady in charge of their home.
“She’s always there for me. She also likes gardening a lot although she’s not the best at it,” said the Huffman children of their mom.
There’s hand sanitizer at the door of many restaurants, and owners enforce that all staff members wear masks.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.