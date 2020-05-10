Local photographer is changing lives, one photo at a time

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mental health professional and photographer Victoria Everett says mental health is something we don’t talk about enough.
Victoria Everett works at the Ellisville State School as a Mental Health Professional and does photography on the side through her Facebook page, Victoria Everett Photography.
After using the stories of people in the Pine Belt to shed light on mental health, it has taken off and allowed people to share their stories with every community.
“I just got the idea and have been selecting submissions for months from friends and some people that I don’t know and some of the photos that I’ve taken and some people that live a little bit further from me submit their photos to me themselves," said Everett. "Everything was written by the people about their mental health struggles and it is all about breaking the stigma of mental health so it makes it easier for the next person to talk about what’s bothering them.”
One of the stories she has shared through her page has reached more than 10,000 people in the Pine Belt.
Jody Blakeney explains that through his story reaching 10,000 people, he’s going to continue to spread the awareness of mental health and addiction.
“There are people that have been through the things that maybe they are going through, and have no one to talk to about it,” said Blakeney. “So in my case it was addiction, and as you know addiction is an epidemic in America and through out this area. So, you know, if my story can help one person, then everything that I have been through is worth it. I just want to show people that there is hope and his name is Jesus Christ.”
Victoria hopes to continue sharing stories of lives changed through her Facebook page, and to bring awareness to how you can find help if you struggle with mental health.
“What we’re trying to do is post a new story every day of the month and then I want to do this every year, I hope, and to just make it easier for everybody to talk to and making outlets and also bring awareness to certain organizations that you can reach out to like Mission at the Cross, Restoring the Broken and other great Christian organizations like that,” said Everett
If you are interested in seeing other stories or sharing your story through photography, you can go to Victoria’s page by clicking the link below:
