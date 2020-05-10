Learn a lesson, maybe win some cash with MSU contest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Students who are looking for a science challenge and a chance to earn some pocket change for the summer have an online opportunity thanks to the Mississippi State University's Gulf Coast Community Design studio.
The program teaches students about Low Impact Development and why stormwater management is so important to the environment.
The MSU outreach program is directing those students who want to participate to its Facebook page, where students can follow hyperlinks for more information.
There, students can view the lesson materials and video demonstrations on the principals of low impact development.
Then, participants can develop their own projects and enter them into the contest.
Tracy Williams, a landscape architect with the MSU program, said it’s a good way to keep students learning and potentially develop a big-time career.
“There are all kinds of careers available that you can do work that can benefit your environment from art to graphic design to architecture to engineering. You don’t have to be a scientist to influence your environment," she said.
Three winners will be selected and will earn $25 each.
The deadline is midnight May 15, and selections will be made May 18.
