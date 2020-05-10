Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say an inmate being held in an isolation cell has apparently killed himself. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office says the 45-year-old man's body was found about 3 a.m. Saturday, and he apparently had strangled himself. An emailed news release says he was being held on drug and weapons charges, and his bond was set at $109,500. The statement says the body was sent to the parish coroner's office, which would release his name and official cause of death. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email asking why the man was in isolation.