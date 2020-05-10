Gyms prepare to re-open under ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For gym owners across the country, the last few weeks have been nothing if not stressful. In a time full of uncertainty, locking the doors temporarily was no easy task.
“Over the last five or six weeks, it’s been very tough," said owner of Bayou View Fitness Joff Clarke. "Having to close our doors and constantly field calls from our customers begging us to come back, it was very tough.”
On Friday afternoon, the mood changed.
“We were focused on that television at 2:30 listening and holding our breath, waiting for the governor to come on and talk about what was going to happen," Clarke said. "When he came on and said gyms will be able to open, we were in a celebratory mode beyond belief.”
In addition to not allowing the use of machines within six feet of each other and providing sanitizer to customers, the team at Bayou View Fitness is also ensuring their trainers and staff are fully equipped.
“We were here a lot of days getting into every nook and cranny and disinfecting everything we could get our hands on," Clarke said. "We have hundreds and hundreds of gloves so our trainers can use the gloves. We have the N-95 masks for our trainers to use. We even got the little bottles of hand sanitizer, so they’re going to have these on their person at all times.”
Even though times are changing before our eyes, Joff and his team are sharing a message of optimism for whatever our future holds.
“Over the rest of my business career, I don’t think we’ll ever see it go completely back to the exact way it was before. I’m hoping we can get close," Clarke said. "Some of the rules are changing, and maybe they’re changing for the better. Maybe it will help people not get as sick, and stay healthy I hope.”
Gyms are allowed to open as soon as 8 a.m. Monday, May 11.
