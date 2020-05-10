Go-karts speeding on the Biloxi Beach once again

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Among those businesses reopening after weeks of closure is Finishline Performance Karting. After weeks of limited entertainment options, thrill-seekers from across the Coast can finally buckle up once again. With much of their operation restricted to the outdoor areas only, the staff at Finishline is working to make sure all of their customers are safe.
“I’m very excited. I feel like the last race I had here, I think the guy in front of me cheated. I’m not here to talk about that. This time I’m gonna come back, I’m in for the rebound. I’m ready to get it," said go-kart enthusiast Joshua Mullen.
“I’m very excited because it’s my first time ever coming to this race track so I’m down for the ride," quipped Shelby Moore, another eager fan of go-karts.
Colby Yardley is the general manager at Finishline. He and his team have been working for weeks toward this day.
“We are excited to be back open. We’ve been closed for about a month now. We’ve done some facility upgrades during that time, with my employees here. We’re real excited to show the public that. I think the facility looks phenomenal," Yardley said.
His business is the business of fun. While there is still a lot of that to be had a Finishline, some of the fun his property offers is still off-limits to customers.
“Our indoor entertainment is not available. Our arcade is shut down for the moment until the regulations change. Basically, the customer is only allowed in the building to pay for their ride, the retail side of our business. The rest is all done outdoors," Yardley said.
That’s perfectly fine for Bryan Armburst. A 10-year racer, he’s really only there for the karts anyway.
“Here it’s a great spot because it’s affordable and you still get to get enough thrills out on the track. Whereas, you’re not gonna get that elsewhere for the same kind of money as you would here. So it’s a great value and a lot of fun," Armburst said.
Even with COVID-19 still on the loose, Armburst feels like the staff at Finishline is doing their best to keep customers safe.
“Outside when you’re in a go-kart, you’re gonna be maintaining your distance from everybody. Hopefully, a little bit of bumping here and there. It’s definitely more safe than a lot of other experiences. I’ve been here all day today and they’ve been cleaning every surface constantly," he said.
While racing go-karts helps to fill his need for speed, it’s even a safe way, Armburst said, to help with cabin fever.
“A lot of people have been trapped at home for a long time. So, go out, burn off some energy in a safe, contained area as opposed to out on the roads or somewhere else," Armburst said.
