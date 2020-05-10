Gautier native overcomes hardships on path to college graduation, journalism career

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “I did it, and you can do it, too. Even if you’re older than me, or younger than me, you can still go back and do it.”
Overcoming the odds, DeAndria Turner is proof that you can turn negatives into positives.
The 22-year-old Gautier native is the first in her family to graduate college, a milestone moment.
Though COVID-19 meant there was no pomp and circumstance or crossing of the stage for this graduate, she still has plenty to celebrate.
Even through loss and life’s hardships, she persevered to success.
DeAndria Turner loves to tell other people's stories.
As a budding TV reporter, she’s shared the stories of domestic violence survivors, of families fighting for justice, of former inmates turning their lives around.
“They’re all kind of like, ‘look at this’ justice story. Look at these people who need their voice heard or didn’t have the opportunity, or wouldn’t have had the opportunity, per se, to have their voice heard.”
Perhaps one of the most powerful stories she’ll ever share is her own.
Her journey to the here and now was anything but smooth.
“My mom was a drug addict. I really didn’t know she was a drug addict until I got maybe in middle school, and from there, that’s when I started acting out. And I think it was because I wanted more attention from her, but I don’t know. I was just a bad child.”
Her mom died during DeAndria's freshman year of high school.
An autopsy revealed her mother's death was a homicide.
The case still remains unsolved to this day, and DeAndria said it got little media attention.
“I personally believe because of my mom’s socioeconomic status, that’s the reason why her case was never solved, because my mom never had a job, she was a drug addict, and she lived in an impoverished area.”
That’s what drives DeAndria’s passion for journalism, to be a voice for those unheard like her mom.
It’s a passion that DeAndria may have never discovered had it not been for a chance meeting with former WLOX reporter and anchor Caray Grace and a visit to the WLOX studios. It all gave her a glimpse into what could be.
“I was like she’s doing something. This is crazy. I want to do this too, and I had no idea. I literally had no idea that I could go to college and be a journalist, and I was like well that’s what I’m going to do.”
And she did.
DeAndria graduated Saturday from the University of Mississippi with a degree in journalism.
She’s now preparing to start her first post-college job as a reporter at WAFF in Huntsville, Alabama.
Though she didn’t have her mom by her side, she had her dad cheering her on every step of the way.
“I think I’ve been very blessed with that because I don’t know where I would be or how my life would be if I didn’t have my dad.”
She said she hopes she’s made not just him proud, but her mom as well, especially on Mother’s Day.
"To make someone proud is like the biggest achievement to me. So I definitely think she would say I'm proud of you. You beat some odds."
DeAndria hopes her story will be a lesson to others that you can't use your past as a crutch, but you can let it lead your path.
Despite how it began, DeAndria knows she can still write her own ending to her story, especially if she never gives up.
“I think there’s so many different paths that I could have taken, but by the grace of God, I’m tasked with this one.”
