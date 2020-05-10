Coronavirus affecting annual summer training at Camp Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus is affecting annual summer training for the National Guard at Camp Shelby.
“Due to the travel advisory or travel ban, if you will, that [Department of Defense] has put out, until 30 June, our AT’s [annual training] for May has been very limited,” said Col. Bobby Ginn, commander of Camp Shelby.
So far, a Mississippi National Guard Expeditionary Sustainment Command and a group of about 60 basic trainees from Keesler Air Force Base have trained at the post this month, but no large units are expected until mid-summer.
Ginn says when larger units arrive, they’ll have to abide by the coronavirus guidelines that have already been in place at Camp Shelby for several months.
“We will continue to practice social distancing, [using] hand sanitizer, single control access points into each building, barracks at 50 percent capacity,” Ginn said.
Other activities scheduled to take place at the post in May have also been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
An event called Retiree Day, which brings together hundreds of former Mississippi National Guard soldiers for a reunion, has been moved from May to August.
And a Memorial Day ceremony, which attracts a large group of attendees to the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum every year, will be an online-only event this year.
