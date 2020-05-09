Select libraries in Harrison Co. will offer curbside pickup starting Monday

HARRISON COUNTY (WLOX) - The pandemic separated people from what they love most such as family, friends, and their favorite hangout locations. And for those who enjoy a nice weekend getaway in the world of words, you’re probably missing the place that offers a wealth of knowledge, all without costing you a dime. Yes, you guessed it— the public library.
Although libraries have been closed due to the rapid spread of the virus, some Harrison County libraries are offering another way to satisfy your reading fix. Beginning Monday, curbside pickup will begin at four locations in the county. These locations include the Jerry Lawrence Memorial Library, Pass Christian Public Library, Orange Grove Public Library and West Biloxi Public Library.
All you have to do is call or email them to set up and discuss details regarding your pickup. The hours to place a phone request are from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Harrison County Library System does ask that you be patient with them as this is a new process.
The contact information for the participating libraries are:
- Jerry Lawrence Memorial Library
- Pass Christian Public Library
- Orange Grove Public Library
- West Biloxi Public Library
If you are still wary about leaving your house or would rather access a book digitally, there are still excellent options available. Here’s a list of various resources that the Harrison County Library System suggests for booklovers to access :
- Hoopla – Ebooks, Audios, Movies, & TV Shows
- AudioBookCloud – all ages audios book database
- RomanceBookCloud – Romance novels for the older crowd
- Universal Class – Over 500 courses – covering a variety of topics
- Tumblebook Library – K-6 Children’s’ Ebooks
- TumbleMath – K-6 Math Ebooks
- TeenBookCloud – Grades 7-12 Ebook database
- Magnolia
- Learning Express – Career & College prep tests
- Driving Tests
- Newsbank – Access World News
- RBDigital – Magazines
Digital materials are available from the website’s e-resources tab, and if you need a card to access those items can request one by providing contact information via hcls.ecard@gmail.com.
Harrison County Library System also noted that they will make updates to their Facebook page and website in regard to their services. For an additional list of resources that you can access at home, click here.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.