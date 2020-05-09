Mother’s Day weekend, Second Saturday bring much-needed boost for Bay St. Louis businesses

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Small retail businesses in downtown Bay St. Louis got a much-needed boost Saturday.
On top of it being Mother’s Day weekend, it was also Second Saturday, making a good formula for some extra business.
The open sign was on and flashing at Salty Soul Outfitters in downtown Bay St. Louis on Saturday.
After being closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, owner Jane Kulpeksa is glad to be back in business, especially this weekend, as people hunt for Mother’s Day gifts or look to shop local for the Second Saturday event.
She needs the extra business. The past year has been rough.
“This store opened in May of last year. So right off the bat, we had the algae, so we didn’t have a lot of summer sales as we expected. Then we started getting back on our feet and now we have this, but we’re hanging in there, and I think we’re going to make it,” she said.
Owner of Bay Books Jeremy Burke is also hanging in there. He, too, is hoping for a better summer than last year.
He was glad to see people choosing to shop local Saturday, while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“Local businesses are your neighbors. Whenever you go shop online, those tax dollars aren’t staying in. Those tax dollars aren’t staying in your community," Burke said.
Shoppers were glad to do their part to stay safe and support small businesses.
“It’s a major thing I think for our economy and for the locals to shop locally and to support each other,” said shopper Brittany Sellier.
Business owners staying optimistic that this weekend is only the beginning of what they hope will be a profitable summer.
“I guess most businesses lost several weeks but at the end of the day everything is going to be alright," Burke said.
Businesses in downtown Bay St. Louis have put certain precautions in place. Most stores are limiting the number of shoppers in the store to allow for social distancing.
Employees are wearing masks and encouraging shoppers to do the same, and they’re providing hand sanitizer for customers.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.