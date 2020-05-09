Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

HATCHET KILLING-ARREST
Sheriff's Office: Man accused of unprovoked hatchet killing
MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say a 33-year-old man has been arrested in the unprovoked hatchet killing of an acquaintance while both were visiting a Mohave Valley residence. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responding to a report of an assault Thursday encountered Nicholas Umphress and then found 33-year-old Victor Hernandez dead “with obvious trauma to the head.” The Sheriff’s Office said the floor was flooded with water “as if someone had tried to clean the area.” The office said witnesses said Umphress “had been acting strange and pacing in the living room before the unprovoked attack.” Umphress was jailed on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Umphress who could comment on the allegations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona hair salons, barbershops reopen in limited capacity
PHOENIX (AP) — Salons and barbershops in Arizona have reopened for the first time after a month-long state-mandated shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But most looked different Friday in the new age of social distancing. At Uptown Barbershop in Phoenix, clients have to electronically sign in outside. Barber stations are now 6 feet apart. The number of known COVID-19 cases statewide has passed 10,000, and officials have reported 67 additional deaths. Meanwhile, a judge on Friday rejected a request from a laid-off restaurant worker from Flagstaff who asked the court to bar enforcement of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BARRICADED-TOWN
Extreme lockdown shows divide in hard-hit Navajo border town
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people living on and around the vast Navajo reservation in the U.S. southwest do their shopping in Gallup, a town of 22,000 people. The town has been locked down because of a coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds. The effectiveness of the lockdown is up for debate. Infections are still climbing as local hospitals, homeless shelters and nursing homes are reeling from demoralizing outbreaks of their own. The dividing line traced by roadblocks also is tugging on sensitivities about birthrights and inequities. Native American visitors worry about the social stigma of being locked out because of the contagion.
AP-US-MISSING-CHILDREN-UNCLE'S-AUTOPSY-
Missing Idaho kids' uncle died of blood clot in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — A pulmonary blood clot killed the brother of an Idaho woman who’s facing charges in the disappearance of her children — a case that attracted worldwide attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and connection to three mysterious deaths. Autopsy and toxicology reports were released Friday for Alex Cox, who died in Arizona in December. In July, Cox fatally shot his sister’s estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in what he said was self-defense. His sister, Lori Vallow, married a man just two weeks after his wife died in October. Her two children were reported missing in September. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February. She is being held on $1 million bail.
MOHAVE NEWSPAPER-MONDAY EDITION
Mohave Valley Daily News to cease Monday print edition
PHOENIX (AP) — The Mohave Valley Daily News will stop printing its Monday edition paper, instead producing a digital-only publication because of the financial effects of the coronavirus. The newspaper said this week that the savings from going digital on Mondays prevent newsroom layoffs. Newspapers all over the country have struggled with declining ad revenue in the wake of the catastrophic economic impact of the virus. The first Monday to not be printed will be May 11. The Mohave Valley Daily News has 10,000 paid subscribers in several states along the Colorado River in communities like Bullhead City, Fort Mojave and others.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona Senate votes to adjourn; House remains in session
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate returned to work Friday and voted to adjourn for the year. But House Republican leaders refused to follow suit. Republican Senate President Karen Fann faced opposition from some in her own party who wanted to return to regular work that was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Senate voted overwhelmingly to shut down. The Senate adjournment places the House in the awkward position of having the upper chamber out of session while it plans to continue working. That essentially means the House can do nothing.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-OVERSIGHT
House Democrats ask 5 companies to return coronavirus aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are demanding that companies return federal dollars that they say were intended for smaller businesses. A Democratic-led subcommittee overseeing coronavirus aid on Friday sent letters to five companies as its first official action. The panel said the companies received loans of $10 million and should not have taken them. That's because all the companies are public, have more than 600 employees and have a stock market value of more than $25 million. Republicans did not sign the letters and criticized them as harassing businesses. Almost 50 public companies have already pledged to return coronavirus money to the government.
TERRORISM SUSPECT-ARIZONA
Hearing for man charged in 2 Iraqi killings to resume May 15
PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing is scheduled to resume on May 15 in Phoenix over whether an Iraqi immigrant accused of participating in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Fallujah should remain jailed until his extradition case is over. The hearing for Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri started Friday with his attorney calling witnesses and making arguments. The hearing went longer than expected, and prosecutors haven’t yet had a chance to make arguments. Ahmed is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that fatally shot the officers. He denied involvement with any terror group and in the killings.