Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is disputing a Mississippi state auditor’s report that says he received $1.1 million in welfare money for multiple speaking engagements he didn't show up for. Favre told ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” radio show he was being paid for his role in radio public service announcements and advertisements. He says he has never not shown up for an appearance. Favre has agreed to pay back the money.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford. Warford's three-year run as a Saints starter was cast into doubt by the club’s decision to select interior lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the recent NFL draft only one year after using a second-round pick on interior lineman Erik McCoy. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday announced the decision to cut Warford. The seven-year veteran out of Kentucky started all 44 games in which he played for New Orleans since signing a four-year contract worth $34 million in 2017.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has already lined up the first job of his post-playing career. Rivers was introduced Friday as the head coach-in-waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in a news conference on campus. The 16-year veteran of the Los Angeles Chargers signed a one-year deal, with $25 million guaranteed, in March. Rivers didn’t offer a timetable on when he’d actually be available for the Fairhope school. Athletic director Paul Knapstein will serve as St. Michael’s interim head coach until Rivers arrives.
UNDATED (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee has sent a letter to NCAA leaders, conferences and schools requesting details about how college athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi sent 20 questions to each Power Five conference, dozens of colleges and universities and committees at each of the NCAA's three divisions. Wicker's letter comes a day after Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Cory Booker released a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert urging the association take further action on name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes.