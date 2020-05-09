Feel Good Friday: South Mississippians thankful for partial return to normalcy

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians are now able to return to restaurants, bask in the sun at beaches, and even gather in larger groups outdoors.
Social distancing and other safety guidelines have kept us apart for months. That sacrifice is now paying dividends as many of the beloved restaurants on the Gulf Coast are welcoming customers back inside.
“I think it is great. It has been a long time since we have been able to sit outside and eat. I feel safe here. It is nice outside. The food is great. I think it’s a good transition back to normalcy,” said Michelle Gist as she was dining at Brady’s Steak and Seafood in Pascagoula.
It's a transition that many have been waiting for.
“I am thankful for it and ready to move forward, to see progress and be able to come out and enjoy time with family. Ready to see things progress a little better," said diner Jade Ewing.
Progress is noticeable at other locations besides restaurants. Beaches have been packed since the counties reopened them.
“I think that is awesome that we are actually able to go out and enjoy the beaches and see our friends at a safe distance,” said diner Julia Johnson.
Progress doesn’t only mean being able to go to these places, but the size of the groups allowed. Now groups of up to 20 are able to gather outdoors, which allowed a pickup soccer game to start on Thursday.
“You learn to appreciate way more. Back then we get out anytime we want but now it’s more like an occasion,” said player Mohamed Diallo.
It was an occasion made possible by everyone’s efforts over the last few months.
“We have always had that will to want to take care of each and make sure that everybody is ok so after a month, a month and a half of everyone staying in mostly, it’s nice to see that it all paid off and it was all for a reason," said Darren Farris.
While the experience so far might have been difficult, these anecdotes highlight the progress we’ve made and how the experience has made some people more appreciative of the good in their lives.
