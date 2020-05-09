Crawfish still a Mother’s Day staple as more will celebrate at home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On an unseasonably cool May day on Mother’s Day weekend and during a shutdown, the Westwego Seafood Market was extra busy as many families had to pivot from their Mother’s Day plans, and instead stay home to cook up some seafood, specifically crawfish.
“My daughter, this is her first child and she’s like nine days old, and with her being a new mom, along with my wife, I said well you know what with everything that’s going on, we don’t have to make everything so bad," said resident William Stewart.
"So I said well I’m going to boil some crawfish and everyone is going to practice social distancing. That’s mandatory.”
Given the current pandemic, most shop runners weren’t sure what to expect. Most of the people who came out to the open air market Saturday took consideration by wearing masks and say that they still wanted to come out and support their local vendors the best they could.
“At this time, I’m just really grateful that we were able to get the product," said Crab Shack owner, Michelle Hotard.
“There are a little bit more people than what we would normally have because of the restaurants being closed, but on a normal year we still get our fair share.”
Owners say they prepared either way and took dozens of orders ahead of the weekend rush. And shoppers say the health of community is paramount, but they don’t want to let these types of special occasions slip by unnoticed.
“You have to come out. Being inside so long, you have to come out. You really do," said resident Tanya Stewart.
“But be safe.”
