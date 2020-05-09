Cooler and breezy today. Nice for Mother’s Day.

The rest of the morning will be cool and breezy. We’ll have winds from the northeast around 10-20 MPH. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon. We may have a little more sun by the afternoon.
Temperatures will cool down into the low to mid 50s along the coast tonight. Some upper 40s are possible for inland areas. Mother’s Day is looking nice with highs near 80. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.
Monday through Wednesday will remain dry with highs in the low 80s. A few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.
