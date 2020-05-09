Cloud cover will gradually clear today, giving us a beautiful Mother’s Day. We’ll be sunny this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will quickly fall tonight, and we’ll be in the low to mid 50s by Monday morning.
It’s going to be sunny and warm Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. The humidity will increase by the later part of the week. By Thursday and Friday, we’ll have the chance for a few showers. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s.
