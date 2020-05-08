Seniors need special care and extra phone call during COIVD-19 pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Senior citizens have been uniquely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Even those in independent living complexes can feel isolated and forgotten.
One couple who lives in Seashore Oaks in Biloxi wanted to share their experience and encourage everyone to reach out to seniors.
Greg Hotaling met his wife Lovie when they lived at Santa Maria Del Mar. She had encouraged him to go to church with her, and they became friends. He had never been married before and felt like it was time.
The couple now shares a modest apartment in the Biloxi Housing Authority complex reserved for seniors.
They are concerned about having access to basic needs because of their limited mobility. Greg Hotaling, 61, said he only has one mask that he got from his doctor, and they have made their own hand sanitizer from a YouTube recipe.
Greg had hoped that somebody would have reached out to their complex with supplies by now.
“I wish someone would come to the elderly or places where elderly people live and bring some, if they have any extra hand sanitizer, if they have masks, stuff like that, to please come drop it off," Greg said. “Generosity for the elderly, this is the best time to do it. And maybe that’s why this is happening, to bring everybody together.”
“I know everybody is probably doing what they can,” said his wife, Lovie, 71, “but they really need to check on the elderly more.”
Meeting basic needs is one thing, but fighting off the loneliness that seniors are experiencing is just as important.
Lovie calls her cousin in a nursing home to keep her spirits up, but she worries about those who don’t have anyone.
“It doesn’t take much just to pick up a phone and say ‘Hey, I’m just checking on you. I just want to let you know I love you, thinking about you,’” she said. It’s hard enough without having physical contact, but at least you can have that voice contact.
“Some of these people in their 80s and their 90s, they don’t have anybody, and it just breaks my heart.”
Thad Anderson, publisher of Senior Blue Book, said it’s up to all of us to provide the emotional support to the seniors in our lives and even to strangers.
“Give them the ammunition they need to fight this,” he said. “That is we love you, we care about you. We’re not going anywhere, We’re here and you should take care of yourself because I can’t come over there and do it for you.”
Anderson said some seniors may think because they have lived this long, they are invincible. He said that is not a safe thought.
Social distancing and wearing a mask is more important for senior citizens than anybody.
He also said seniors may also need to be convinced that telehealth really is as good as going to the doctor.
Most importantly, they need you to pick up the phone and give them a call.
“You got to have that confidence that there are people out there who care about you,” Anderson said. “And this is a serious thing, It’s not just a passing fad.”
If you are a senior in need of resources you can call the South Mississippi Development District at 800-582-2233
