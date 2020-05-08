Sen. Hyde-Smith gives away tainted campaign donation after Espy calls her out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith’s spokesman, Justin Brasell, confirms money received from Nancy New has been donated to the Mississippi Food Network.
New is one of several people, criminally charged for her involvement in the largest embezzlement scheme in Mississippi history, stealing millions of dollars in welfare money.
Brasell says Hyde-Smith’s campaign received a $2,500 donation from New in 2018. He says a check for that amount was cut Wednesday night and donated to the Mississippi Food Network.
This, after her opponent, Mike Espy, publicly called out Hyde-Smith to return contributions from what he called a key player in the Mississippi welfare scandal.
In response, Brasell said, in part, quote, “Mike Espy knows Cindy Hyde-Smith has nothing to do with the actions of state agencies. This is simply a desperate attempt by his failing campaign to deflect attention away from questions he refuses to answer about why he continues to stand by Joe Biden who has been credibly accused of sexual assault. Does he believe Biden’s accuser deserves to be heard? He wasn’t so silent during the Kavanaugh hearings. Why is Espy so quiet now?”
Espy, a Democrat, is running against Republican Hyde-Smith for her Senate seat in November.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.