Salons, barbershops prepare for re-opening during COVID-19 pandemic

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning Monday, barbershops and beauty salons can once again open up to the public. After weeks of needing to put business on halt, owners are thankful that they’ll soon see customers walk through their doors.
“It means everything," said owner of Vintage Beauty Salon Sarah Crowell. "My clients depend on me week-to-week to take care of them, and they take care of me. They’re like my family. I really miss being in the shop with my family.”
Although it won’t fully be back to normal, as owners need to follow a number of guidelines in order to remain open, some said they’ll have no issue working with those guidelines.
“I’m going to make sure I look up the requirements for everything I need to do," Crowell said. "I’m going to print out a paper and put it on the door. Given that I’m a one-man-band here, I’m used to taking one client at a time. So, that won’t be a problem for me.”
From a personal standpoint, the pandemic has been stressful and taken a toll on just about everyone. From a business perspective, that’s been no different.
“I wasn’t expecting anything like this to ever happen," Crowell said. "It throws you for a loop.”
For those that have remained optimistic, Friday was the day they’ve been waiting for.
“I’ve done a lot of praying and kept the faith, it’s all going to work out," Crowell said. "Here I am about to open back up and start over again. I’m super, super excited.”
