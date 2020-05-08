Pickleball courts open once again in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “Come on!” yells Kim Harrison to her opponent, playfully calling for the serve.
It’s a serve and a game that is well received.
After six weeks of not playing pickleball because of COVID-19 concerns, Kim Harrison is starting to get her game back with a side order of spice.
“Oh, it feels incredible,” she said. “It feels like I’ve had 10 cups of coffee.”
Friday was the first day in more than a month that the state and the city allowed play once again with safety protocols in place.
“With this quarantine, it’s so nice to be out in the fresh air. It’s nice to see friends again, and it’s great exercise," Harrison said.
She was as excited as she was when she first started playing.
“Walking in the parking lot, seeing people screaming across the court, ‘Hey, good morning! Good to see you again!’ It’s like a family reunion," Harrison said.
After Gov. Tate Reeves announced that parks could open with restrictions on Monday, volunteer coordinator Tom Linenberger got on the ball, working with the city of Biloxi to open the pickleball courts on Popp’s Ferry Road by the end of the week.
“It means a lot. It means a lot to the people,” Linenberger said. “People enjoy it. There’s a lot of our folks that are totally dedicated to coming out here playing. It’s part of their life ritual.”
Safety protocols are in place with no more than 20 players allowed at a time, 10 for each court.
“We’re trying to be good citizens because we don’t want to miss an opportunity to play out here," Lineberger said.
Some of the older players are sitting it out for now, and those who are back out on the courts are having to make adjustments to the new rules.
“We’re huggers by nature,” Harison said. “So, that’s been kind of hard to run up to someone and then have to stop, but we’ve just been so happy to see each other and be back out here again.”
As of now, training sessions and tournaments have been suspended.
Linenberger is just happy that everyone can get in time on the court with the sport they love.
“Tournaments are important to a lot of players, but a lot of players, it’s just the recreation aspect of it, and the physical wellness," he said.
The courts are open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
