404 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi Friday; 13 new deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - 404 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide Friday with 13 new deaths. The death toll includes 3 deaths from prior weeks that have since been identified through death certificates as COVID-19 cases.
While that statewide case number is alarming, the good news for South Mississippi is that no new deaths were reported Friday for the six southernmost counties. Three South Mississippi counties saw new cases including 5 new cases in Harrison County, 1 in Jackson County, and 1 in Pearl River County. There was no change in the number of cases in South Mississippi’s Long Term Care Facilities.
Mississippi reached a new milestone Friday, topping the 9,000 mark with 9,090 cases of COVID-19 infections and 409 deaths as a result of the virus.
In the six coastal counties, there have been 765 confirmed cases of the virus, which is 7 more than was reported the day before. South Mississippi has also seen 51 deaths as a result of the virus.
Recoveries
State health officials estimate 4,421 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19. MSDH began reporting that new information on April 30, and will update the number weekly.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Hospitalizations
The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of May 6, only 18.8% of people diagnosed with the virus had to be hospitalized. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed infections of the virus now stands at 440. Of those, 71 patients are on ventilators and 139 are in ICU.
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population. According to MSDH, 56.7% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 33.2% of the patients are white. This week, MSDH also started reporting coronavirus cases seen in the American Indian, Hispanic, and Asian populations. A total of 55.5% of those who died from COVID-19 are African-American.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. Most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in patients with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and diabetes.
The most positive cases of COVID-19 have occurred in people between the ages of 40 and 59. However, children and those older than 60 are also at risk. The highest number of deaths from the virus is being seen in patients age 60 and older.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 1,037 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state. In all, 169 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of May 4, a total of 80,308 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. Of the 13,995 tests conducted by MSDH, 1,743 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
