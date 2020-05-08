Miss Mississippi postponed until 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi and Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen Competition have been postponed until June and April of 2021.
The announcement was made Friday after it was revealed that the Miss America pageant would also be postponed due to the pandemic.
“Our commitment to providing the best possible scholarships, experience and opportunities to the young ladies who compete has not changed,” read a press release from the Miss Mississippi pageant.
The pageant leaders say they are grateful to the sponsors, patrons and volunteers from across the state who have helped the Miss Mississippi Organization over the years and look forward to continuing those partnerships in the years ahead.
“Until then, please say safe,” the press release read. “Our prayers are with each of you, as well as our state and nation.”
