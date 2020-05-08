Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BARRICADED TOWN
New Mexico town near vast US reservation shuts everyone out
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people living on and around the vast Navajo reservation in the U.S. southwest do their shopping in Gallup, a town of 22,000 people. The town has been locked down because of a coronavirus outbreak that has infected hundreds. The effectiveness of the lockdown is up for debate. Infections are still climbing as local hospitals, homeless shelters and nursing homes are reeling from demoralizing outbreaks of their own. The dividing line traced by roadblocks also is tugging on sensitivities about birthrights and inequities. Native American visitors worry about the social stigma of being locked out because of the contagion.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Hair salons, barbershops in Arizona reopening Friday
PHOENIX (AP) — Hair salons and barbershops in Arizona that were shut down a month ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus will look different as they reopen Friday. Many hair dressers and barbers will incorporate social distancing measures. Other changes involve barbers and stylists wearing masks and clients having to wait in their cars. The number of known COVID-19 cases across Arizona has passed 10,000, and officials on Friday reported 67 additional deaths. The Department of Health Services said 35 of the newly reported deaths were based on reviews of death certificates from as far back as April 12.
TERRORISM SUSPECT-ARIZONA
Hearing set in Phoenix for man charged in 2 Iraqi killings
PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing is scheduled Friday in Phoenix to decide whether an Iraqi immigrant accused of participating in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Fallujah should remain jailed until his extradition case is over. Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri operated a driving school in Phoenix until his arrest three months ago. He is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that fatally shot the officers. Ahmed denied involvement with any terror group and in the killings. Prosecutors said Ahmed should remain jailed due to the violent nature of the attacks. Ahmed’s attorney has expressed doubts about whether her client would get a fair trial in Iraq.
ARIZONA UNEMPLOYMENT
Arizona still struggling to process unemployment claims
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s social services agency is struggling to process a wave of unemployment claims that began when the coronavirus hit the state in mid-March. The Department of Economic Security has hired hundreds of workers to process the nearly 514,000 claims. As of last week only 283,000 people were receiving benefits. That leaves out more than 230,000 residents who are either stuck in a backlog, been denied benefits or who fall into a new category of people that Congress said in March could receive benefits. The state won’t start processing those claims until next week.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona Senate to reconvene, may adjourn for the year
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate returns to work Friday with plans to adjourn for the year despite House Republican leaders’ objections and a last-minute decision not to come to the Capitol. Republican Senate President Karen Fann will face opposition from some of her own party. They want to return to regular work that was suspended in March because of the coronavirus. But she says she has the votes with minority Democrats to move to formally end the session. GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers late Thursday said he would not follow Fann’s move. If the GOP-controlled Senate does vote to adjourn, it essentially means the House can do nothing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA-MODELING
Arizona reverses decision to halt virus modeling team
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona health officials are backing down from their decision to abruptly end COVID-19 modeling by a group of university researchers. A Department of Health Services spokesman announced the decision Thursday following a backlash that received national attention. The researchers were told in an email Monday night that their work was being put on “pause" and that the department would “pull back the special data sets" they had used for the model. The email came hours after Gov. Doug Ducey announced he would allow barbers, salons and restaurants to reopen. Arizona State University said its researchers would continue developing coronavirus models and would share them publicly.
TRUMP-V-E DAY
Trump joins World War II veterans at V-E Day ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has joined seven elderly World War II veterans to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe. The veterans, ranging in age from 96 to 100, and Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Washington's World War II Memorial while staying socially distant from one another because of the coronavirus pandemic. White House officials described the veterans as “choosing nation over self” by coming to join Trump. The veterans include 97-year-old Gregory Melikian, of Phoenix, who sent the coded message to the world that the Germans had unconditionally surrendered. The veterans were originally scheduled to travel to Moscow for a commemoration event.
TRANSIT FUNDING-PHOENIX
US DOT awards $198M grant to Phoenix for transit services
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix is getting nearly $200 million in federal assistance to help prop up the city’s transportation system during the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced a $198 million award to Phoenix under legislation approved in late March. The department said Phoenix will use the federal funding to cover operating expenses for the city Public Transit Department as well as costs of the rail, bus and paratransit services. The head of the Federal Transit Administration said the agency knows that many of the country’s public transportation systems face extraordinary challenges during the outbreak and that the funding will help provide essential travel.