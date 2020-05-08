Large crowds appear after easing of COVID-19 restrictions

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shortly after Governor Tate Reeves’s newest order went into effect Thursday, people in South Mississippi were already taking advantage of the relaxed restrictions.
Dine in service resumed at many restaurants across the coast and crowds of up to 20 people were able to gather outdoors, something many in the community are thankful for. That was evident at Jones Park Thursday afternoon as close to 20 kids came out to play in a pick up soccer game, many of whom hadn’t seen one another in months.
“It’s really fun. We have not been able to see each other for a while, but today we got the chance to get back together and play and stuff and it feels pretty good actually,” said Mohamed Diallo.
His friend Miguel Hernandez was stoked to see his friends, but perhaps even more excited about getting out of the house.
“It has been fun because during this whole coronavirus outbreak I have been inside bored and stuff, so it’s nice to finally get outside and have fun with my friends playing soccer like I’ve always wanted to,” said Miguel Hernandez.
The afternoon of fun just made some thankful that everyone stepped up these last few weeks to make this possible.
“I have grown up in this community. I have been here for 20 years on the Gulf Coast. We have always had that Southern hospitality. We’ve always had that will to take care of each other and make sure that everybody is okay," said Darren Farris. "So, like after a month a month and a half of everyone staying in mostly, it’s nice to see that all paid off and that it was all for a reason.”
Now that they’re able to get back on the field, many have a new found appreciation for their passion.
“The whole quarantine process has definitely been a time for reflection, and what we find important, because when you’re taken away from something you love you definitely learn to appreciate that thing more," said Benji Thames. "Now that everyone is out here doing their thing again, I think we’re all very grateful.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.