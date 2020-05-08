Jackson County employees undergo COVID-19 training before returning to the workplace

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is taking steps toward a “new normal.” County employees are set to return to work on May 18, but before they do, they’re getting trained in how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Friday’s training focused on safety practices that department leaders can share with their employees as the county works toward reopening.
“On the 18th of May, which is a week from Monday, we’re going to bring the county back to normal business. So it’s very important and vital to us to be able to train our employees to make sure that they can be working in a safe environment," said County Administrator Brian Fulton.
Singing River Health System led the training, focusing on topics such as how to correctly wear PPE, how to screen employees and the public for symptoms, and proper handwashing techniques.
“Just basic hygiene, cleanliness of the environment, monitoring for signs and symptoms with their staff members, and just various ways to keep the environment clean and to keep illness from being introduced into their environment," said Daralyn Boudreaux, Director of Quality, Infection Prevention, and Accreditation for Singing River Health System.
Friday’s training is just one piece of the county’s preparations to get back to normal. Glass partitions have been installed in highly trafficked areas like the tax collector’s office, and parts of the county services building will undergo deep cleanings.
Jackson County once had the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the Coast, but officials said the numbers are decreasing. They’re hopeful with the right precautions, that will remain the case as the county reopens.
“We don’t want to act like there’s no threat at all out there, we want to be as safe as we can, but at this time, with the information that we’ve been receiving from the health system, the supervisors and everybody, just seems like its time to go back to work," Fulton said.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is expected to approve adopting a COVID-19 protocol for county employees during its meeting Monday.
