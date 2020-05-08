Flint Creek campground reopens with lots of campers

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With state parks back up and running, people are eager to get back out and enjoy the great outdoors, including Flint Creek Water Park and campgrounds in Stone County.
For Trey Firth, getting out and enjoying Flint Creek is truly a family tradition.
“I’ve lived out here all my life,” Firth said. “My dad fished out here forever with his buddies in tournaments and stuff, so I’m just following in his footsteps. I’ve been coming out here all my life and it’s just a beautiful place to be.”
Firth’s not alone with that assessment. While the swimming areas and the water park are still closed, the campsites are open, and all 152 of them have filled up since the park reopened this week.
“We’re so happy to be open again for the public,” said Richard Barrett, park assistant manager. “We’re opening on somewhat of a limited basis for some of our amenities. Most of the people are really enjoying those activities. Our cabins opened up on the 1st of May in a limited capacity.”
That means, for now, it’s camping and recreating COVID-19 style.
"We're going to be following the guidelines from the state and the CDC," Barrett added.
As far as COIVD-19 cases go, Stone County has some of the lowest numbers in the state.
“Flint Creek is kind of the jewel of the Pat Harrison Waterway. We’re nestled here on the edge of the city, so every event we’ve had here has been a success, and coupled with the low numbers, it certainly has helped," Barrett said.
So, in the wake of a COIVD-19 shutdown, and campfires being doused from a county-wide burn ban, Flint Creek is setting up for a nice return.
