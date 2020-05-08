Breezy and warmer today. Showers likely with a chance for strong thunderstorms this evening.

Breezy and warmer today with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. Strong wind off the Gulf between up to 20 mph is expected with higher gusts at times. Then, this evening, showers will be likely with a chance for thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to become strong to severe, possibly producing 60mph+ gusts, 1″+ hail, or a couple of tornadoes. We have a Level Two risk; the higher the level, the higher the probability that damaging weather will actually occur. Be sure to have our First Alert Weather App in case any watches or warnings are issued for the WLOX area. Then, as a cool front arrives tonight, the chance for rain should decrease overnight. Behind that front, Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 70s and a breezy wind from the northeast. On Mother’s Day Sunday expect nice weather near 80 and no rain. The first half of next week looks beautiful and seasonable with hardly any rain.