Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Most women in 1 Louisiana prison dorm have COVID-19
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — State figures show most women in one Louisiana prison dormitory have COVID-19, and three-quarters of the infected women had no symptoms. Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick says 39 women at the women’s dorm at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center became ill with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. So the remaining women at the dorm _ 155 women _ were also tested. The results showed that 117 women who were asymptomatic were infected.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he expects to announce Monday whether the state will be able to begin a phased reopening of businesses shuttered by the fight against the new coronavirus. His current stay-at-home order runs through May 15. Edwards said Wednesday the overall trends appear positive. But data isn't yet available on whether all regions of Louisiana meet criteria issued last month in White House guidelines on reopenings. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Louisiana continues to trend downward — dropping below 1,500 Wednesday. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections is over 30,000 as testing increases. More than 20,000 are presumed to have recovered. There have been 2,094 deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENTAGON
Esper, in first trip since March, defends antivirus efforts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is taking new steps to highlight and defend a Pentagon approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic that some Democrats have criticized as slow and disjointed. Esper is flying to the headquarters of U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to meet with Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who is spearheading the military’s support for civilian agencies combating the virus. It is Esper’s first trip beyond Washington since he visited Norfolk, Virginia, in late March to join President Donald Trump in sending off the hospital ship Comfort. Thursday's trip comes as Trump pushes to reopen the country.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA LEGISLATURE
Republicans strike at Louisiana governor's stay-home order
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican lawmakers trying to unravel Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay-at-home order are moving legislation that would keep the governor from enforcing the restrictions. The Democratic governor's decision to extend his stay-at-home order through May 15 has provoked criticism from Republicans who prefer a parish-by-parish approach. A House committee voted 9-7 Wednesday to advance a proposal to strip Edwards' ability to penalize businesses that don’t comply with his order for 15 days from passage. It would have to win support from the House and Senate to take effect. And it could be moot within days. Edwards will announce Monday if he’ll lessen the restrictions May 16.
STUDENT DEBT
Bill would ban refusing college transcripts because of debt
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers are considering a proposal that would ban public colleges from withholding a student’s transcript, grades or diplomas because of outstanding debts. The bill by Republican Rep. Julie Emerson would prohibit a public university or college from refusing to give current or former students their transcripts because they owe the school money. Those universities and colleges also would be barred from withholding grades, a diploma, transcripts or course registration services because a student is in default on a federal loan. The proposal won support from the House Education Committee in an 11-3 vote Wednesday and moves next to the full House for debate.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ROAD CLEANING
Amid traffic declines, Louisiana cleaning up its roadways
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is seeing fewer cars on the road because of the coroanavirus outbreak, so the state transportation department is taking the opportunity to clean up areas normally filled with traffic. The agency says its maintenance crews will spend the next two weeks launching an extensive cleanup effort of usually high-traffic state roadways. The crews will be picking up litter, removing debris, trimming overhanging trees and removing overgrown vegetation. The Department of Transportation and Development is urging those who are driving to use caution when traveling through the work zone areas with crews and equipment.
EMBEZZLEMENT CASE
Louisiana man embezzled $760K from Nashville-based Omnis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $760,000 from Nashville-based Omnis Health Inc. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville Robert Burton formerly served as president of Omnis, which sold diabetic testing kits. Between December 2013 and January 2017, Burton claimed he was using personal funds to purchase diabetic testing supplies. Instead he placed the supplies in online shopping carts and printed out the screen displays as receipts. Burton also fabricated credit card receipts. And he submitted false travel expense claims. He faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to five years for tax evasion.
BC-US-CLERGY ABUSE-NEW ORLEANS BANKRUPTCY
Saints emails, lawsuits could be buried in church bankruptcy
A bankruptcy filing by New Orleans’ Roman Catholic archdiocese freezes sexual abuse lawsuits and could help bury the details of alleged cover-ups of predator priests and thousands of internal emails documenting a behind-the-scenes alliance with the New Orleans Saints. Attorneys for those suing the church say last week’s Chapter 11 filing was a veiled attempt to keep church records secret and deny victims a public reckoning. Among the legal battles in limbo is a fight over a cache of confidential emails describing the behind-the-scenes PR work the Saints did for the archdiocese to contain fallout from clergy abuse scandals.