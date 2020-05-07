Keesler AFB commander reflects on swift COVID-19 pandemic response

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 81st Training Wing Commander Col. Heather Blackwell has been at Keesler Air Force Base for about a year, and her motto for the 2,000 or so airmen under command is “You got this, and we’ve got you.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she said battling this unseen enemy has put that philosophy to the test.
“As a cyber officer I was working in the Air Force computer response team during 9/11, so I’m kind of used to trying to convince people that there’s a threat out there even though you couldn’t see it. So when COVID happened, we relied on our medical center and our health professionals, who are trained in doing this," she said. "I was worried at the beginning because we started seeing some cases, but we put a lot of mitigation measures in quickly, and that helped slow the spread across the base.”
That meant what you could call a quarantine within a quarantine for more than 2,000 airmen.
For eight weeks they were confined to the Triangle area of Keesler. It also meant making tough decisions about retiree access to base facilities, a tough but necessary move that didn’t sit well with some outside the Keesler gates.
“We just want them to know how important they are not only to Keesler but to us as an Air Force," Blackwell said. "Yes there’s been some frustrations with the commissary, but the whole point is to keep the population safe, in the end, I want to keep that hospital open to support everyone across this base and we’ve been able to do that.”
In place now is the Keesler Strong Action Plan, and the goal is to keep the base going and slowly moving toward a non-crisis mode, while also making sure COVID doesn’t make a forced re-entry onto the facility.
“We’ve put 210 mitigation measures in place to help slow the spread to help keep our different communities safe,” Blackwell said.
As far as the Keesler Strong Action Plan goes, she said it should be in effect for the next four months, possibly even further.
