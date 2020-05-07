Keesler AFB commander reflects on swift COVID-19 pandemic response

“As a cyber officer I was working in the Air Force computer response team during 9/11, so I’m kind of used to trying to convince people that there’s a threat out there even though you couldn’t see it. So when COVID happened, we relied on our medical center and our health professionals, who are trained in doing this," she said. "I was worried at the beginning because we started seeing some cases, but we put a lot of mitigation measures in quickly, and that helped slow the spread across the base.”