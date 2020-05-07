Insight Enterprises: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $34 million.
The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.
The information technology provider posted revenue of $2.14 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.
Insight Enterprises shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 10% in the last 12 months.
