IMMS, Gulfport Fire release rehabilitated sea turtle ‘Tiny Tom’

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A sea turtle is back in its natural habitat thanks to a partnership between the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies and the Gulfport Fire Department.
Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt had the honor of releasing “Tiny Tom” Thursday morning.
The turtle was found stranded about six weeks ago with a hook in its mouth after being caught by a fisherman with a hook and line.
Firefighters were able to cut the line and keep the turtle safe until IMMS could rehabilitate it.
“The fire department are oftentimes our first responders, especially after hours. They are always available to us to come pick up a sea turtle," said IMMS Stranding Coordinator Theresa Madrigal.
“It is just a cool partnership that we have had," said Chief Michael Beyerstedt. "It is another chance to help make the Gulf Coast what a great place it is to live. We are just trying to do our part.”
If you accidentally catch a sea turtle or see one stranded on the beach, you can call the IMMS rescue line at 1-888-SOS-DOLPHIN.
