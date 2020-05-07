Hwy 614 closed following high speed chase, fatal crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A portion of Highway 614 is closed in Jackson County after a high speed chase with law enforcement ended in a fiery, fatal crash.
According to officials, around 6am, a suspect led authorities on a chase through Mobile County, crossing into Mississippi on Highway 614. Law enforcement used spike strips to stop the vehicle, and it caught on fire.
As deputies approached the burning vehicle, the suspect reportedly pointed a gun toward those officers. They backed away, and the suspect, who remained in the burning vehicle, ultimately died.
Jackson County fire crews are fighting the car fire right now. The suspect’s body remains in that vehicle.
As of 8:30am, one lane of Highway 614, west of Stateline Road, and east of Frank Snell Road was reopened to traffic.
Mississippi Highway Patrol and Jackson County Deputies are on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.
