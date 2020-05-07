Harrison County woods fire burns hundreds of acres as dry conditions persist

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents are able to return to their homes Wednesday night after evacuating due to a woods fire in Harrison County.
The fire burned 500 acres, according to officials with the Mississippi Forestry Commission, but they also report it is mostly contained at this time.
Buildings were threatened but there was ultimately no structural damage from the fire.
The fire was reportedly in the area of West Wortham and Saucier Advance roads, eventually spreading toward Wright and McDowell roads.
Dry conditions, winds and low humidity are all factors which led to the growth of the fire.
The National Weather Service also issued a Red Flag Warning for Coastal Mississippi and Central Mississippi. They said, “any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” so they also advise residents to avoid outdoor burning.
