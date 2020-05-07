Harrison County firefighters make narrow escape from flames

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - It is a firefighter’s worse fear, to be trapped by the flames they are trained to stop.
For two Harrison County firefighters Wednesday, that fear became real, but their training saved them.
“The fire was moving so quickly that they weren’t able to get out of the way of the fire,” said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan on Thursday. “And that is one of our worse fears.”
Harrison County Training Chief Ronnie Davis and firefighter Lavonda Aldrich had been dispatched to support other units already in the field. They were in two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a brush truck. A brush truck is a pick-up with a 300-gallon tank and a small pressure hose.
A woods fire is very unpredictable, and Wednesday’s dry and windy conditions were a textbook for trouble. They found themselves on a narrow road with the flames closing in.
“The fire had jumped. It kind of jumped on top of us and rolled.” Davis said on Thursday. “We called a mayday, the fire rolled over the top of us. We were able to evacuate the area after calling the mayday and get out to safety.”
Davis knew there was a clearing where power lines were about 100 yards away. He instructed Aldrich to run, and he soon followed.
It was the first time Davis found himself in this situation. Luckily, he spends much of his time training others to be prepared for such events. His instincts took over.
“I went to muscle memory,” Davis said. "It wasn’t so much a thought as it was a reaction. You have thoughts at that point of the possibilities and you do your best to avoid those possibilities, so a lot of muscle memory and reflection after the fact.”
Aldrich was injured in the incident, but she was released from the hospital Thursday.
One of the trucks was damaged, but Davis was driving Brush 8 again on Thursday. The paint was blistered and charred on one side from the flames.
Sullivan credited their training.
“They have the knowledge and they have the skills to get themselves out of trouble,” he said. “And that’s why these firefighters were not hurt severely.”
