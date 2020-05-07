Coast restaurants navigate new restrictions to reopen dining rooms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many restaurants along the Coast are now back in business. Restaurants got the green light from the state at 8 a.m. Thursday to reopen dining rooms, but they must follow certain restrictions.
Port City Cafe owner Ernest Ulrich was glad to welcome his diners back, even with some restrictions in place. Like other restaurants, they’re required to screen customers, provide hand sanitizer, and space tables six feet apart.
They’re also limited to 50% customer capacity.
“It’s going to reduce us to 50/50 seating capacity," he said. “We’ll still make it with that. We’ve got some patio tables outside too if we need some overflow on that. We’ll be successful with 50. There’s no doubt in my mind.”
It’s an adjustment, but so far, so good.
“It’s an added thing we got to do, but we’re going to adjust to it and keep everybody safe and keep busy," Ulrich said.
Heather Sprague, her husband and best friend were planning to grab their food to go, but when they found out Port City Cafe’s dining room had reopened, their plans quickly changed.
“We’re really glad to see them open again. We’re being very careful and it appears that they are. So we’re glad to be out and about again,” she said.
Customers handled the new changes well.
“I think we need to do this slowly. To make sure that people are safe. The most important thing, and to make sure we don’t have any more issues going down the road that are going to make it a lot worse," said Kevin Murray.
Despite the challenges that may come with reopening in the middle of a pandemic, Ulrich said it’s good to get back to some sense of normalcy.
“We just roll up our sleeves, and work hard and make sure we have safety in mind on every guest that walks in the door. And as long as we keep doing that, we’ll be very successful," he said.
Over at McElroy’s on the Bayou, owner Mickey McElroy was also thrilled to see his dining room buzzing with customers.
“It’s like there’s hope at the end of the tunnel. And we feel like it’s, I feel personally, like it’s long overdue. But that’s just a personal observation," he said. “We’re glad to get back open.”
He said his team spent the past month sanitizing the building and preparing for Thursday.
“We’ve got the masks for servers that go to the tables, and if the people don’t mind because we had people ask them to remove the masks so they can hear them,” he said. “But we’re going to abide by all of the rules and regulations. We’ve got sanitizer we’ve put up sanitizer dispensers for our employees and for our customers. We’ve taken every other table that you can sit at so that you can social distance.”
McElroy said because his restaurant is larger, he doesn’t have a big problem with the 50 percent occupancy rule.
“The 50 percent occupancy in my case is a pretty good amount. In some small restaurants, it’s going to be tough on them, because they might not have 40 seats, and if they go down to 20 seats, they might not be able to pay the rent," he said.
As far as staffing goes, McElroy and Ulrich said they had no issues bringing enough employees to reopen.
